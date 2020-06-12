First put forward in 2005, could the expansion plans for Buncrana Road in Derry be about to move forward?

The Infrastructure Minister has asked her officials to 'push forward' with expansion plans for the Buncrana Road in Derry.

The proposal to increased the road from two lanes to four lanes was first proposed in 2005.

However, the project has been beset with problems and funding issues ever since.

The latest plans for the road were put out for public consultation last year.

There were a previous three public consultations over the road plans.

Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon today said she wanted to progress a number of major projects across Northern Ireland to 'aid economic recovery and community transformation'.

One of these projects, she said, is the plans for Buncrana Road.

The Minister has also reaffirmed her commitment to the A5 and A6 schemes.

The A5 runs from Derry to Strabane while the A6 is the road between Derry and Belfast.

Minister Mallon said that while Covid-19 has impacted construction work on the A6, the work is continuing and it is hoped that the Toome to Castledawson section 'could be completed in Spring 2021'.

In relation to the A5, she said that following a public inquiry and the successful completion of the statutory processes, construction 'could commence in mid 2021'.

It is estimated that around 24,000 vehicles each day travel on the section of the Buncrana Road from the Strand Road roundabout to the Branch roundabout.

The road is one of the worst traffic 'bottlenecks' in the city.