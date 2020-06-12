Council committee supports a motion criticising the police response to a 'Black Lives Matter' rally in Derry last weekend

One of Derry City and Strabane District Council's committees has supported a motion criticising the police response to a 'Black Lives Matter' rally in Derry last weekend.

The rally went ahead on Saturday afternoon in the Guildhall Square despite appeals from politicians, police and business leaders for the event to be postponed because of public safety fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

PSNI officers issued 57 fines in relation to public safety regulations to people who took part in the Derry rally.

Eleven fines were issued to people who took part in a similar rally in Belfast on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting yesterday of the local council's Health and Community committee, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin put forward a motion criticising the weekend police operation.

Cllr Harkin, who was one of the speakers at Saturday's rally in Derry, said there were two elements to his motion.

Firstly, he said it would state that the PSNI's actions in Derry were 'not proportionate' and also that all fines and threats of prosecutions should be rescinded.

His motion was supported by SDLP and Sinn Fein councillors on the committee.

However, DUP and Alliance councillors voted against the motion.

Despite this, the motion was passed on a result of eight councillors for and four councillors against.