Rescue charity encourages people who witnessed a 'distressing' incident in Derry yesterday to seek support if needed

Foyle Search and Rescue responded to three incidents yesterday.
Foyle Search and Rescue have encouraged people who witnessed a 'distressing' incident in Derry yesterday to seek support if needed.
The local river rescue charity was involved in three call-outs in the city yesterday.
A spokesperson for the charity said its volunteers were tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to three separate incidents at 10:23am, 9:58pm and 11:47pm yesterday.
The spokesperson said they would like to acknowledge the professionalism shown during the call outs by the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance NI.
"Appreciation to CCTV and to our own volunteers who continue to respond 24 hours a day during Covid," the spokesperson added.
"One of our call outs involved and was completed in full view of members of the public and onlookers.
"We appreciate this will have been distressing and we will place relevant numbers on our page you can contact.
"If you wish to speak to someone in person please contact our base on 02871313800 or private message our page so you can be put in touch with someone.
"If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out."
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
