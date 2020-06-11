Contact

People asked to wear face masks if they are planning to visit Derry's Foyleside centre when more stores reopen tomorrow

'Non-essential' shops to reopen tomorrow

Foyleside Shopping Centre

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Foyleside Shopping Centre has urged people planning to visit the centre to wear a face mask.

'Non-essential' stores in the centre will be allowed to open for the first time tomorrow after the lockdown.

Some stores in Foyleside, which were deemed 'essential', were allowed to stay open during the lockdown.

However, the amount of visitors to the local centre is expected to increase sharply tomorrow.

In advance of this, the centre has tonight issued some guidelines for visitors.

A Foyleside spokesperson said the health and safety of customers and employees continues to be the top priority and they have ntroduced enhanced measures to keep shoppers safe.

"Enhanced hygiene regimes that were introduced at the start of the outbreak will continue, with more deep cleaning of key areas and touchpoints like escalators, toilets and keypads.

"These measures have remained in place while Foyleside Shopping Centre provided vital access to essential services during the lockdown period.

"Hand sanitiser stations will be present throughout the centre and signage to ensure visitors stay socially distanced that will not only meet all requirements but go ‘above and beyond’.

"It is advised that visitors have PPE with face masks on entering the building and the centre will also be utilising its in centre people counting system monitoring the number of shoppers in the centre at any given time.

"All staff have received specialist training in line with Covid guidelines and ongoing staff training is in place to ensure visitors stay socially distanced."

