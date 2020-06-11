Popular Derry man Seamus McAnee has passed away

The death has occurred of well-known Derry man Seamus McAnee.

Seamus was a popular figure in the city through his many decades of involvement with the City of Derry Swimming Club.

In 2010, Seamus and his fellow coach Carmel Gorman received a BBC 'unsung hero' for their work with the club.

Seamus was also a founding member of Derry Credit Union.

He passed away this morning surrounded by his family.

Seamus was pre-deceased by his wife Margaret and baby daughter Mary.

He is survived by his children Caroline, Jacqueline, Linda, John and Jim.

As a result of the coronavirus restrictions, Seamus's wake and funeral are private and for family and close friends only.

The McAnee family have asked for family flowers only, and that, if wished, any donations in lieu can be made to either City Friends of Marie Curie, c/o 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL or The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, The Gasyard Centre, 128 Lecky Road, Derry, BT48 6NP.

