Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Popular Derry man Seamus McAnee has passed away

Seamus dedicated many years to local community organisations

Popular Derry man Seamus McAnee has passed away

Seamus McAnee

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The death has occurred of well-known Derry man Seamus McAnee.

Seamus was a popular figure in the city through his many decades of involvement with the City of Derry Swimming Club.

In 2010, Seamus and his fellow coach Carmel Gorman received a BBC 'unsung hero' for their work with the club.

Seamus was also a founding member of Derry Credit Union.

He passed away this morning surrounded by his family.

Seamus was pre-deceased by his wife Margaret and baby daughter Mary.

He is survived by his children Caroline, Jacqueline, Linda, John and Jim.

As a result of the coronavirus restrictions, Seamus's wake and funeral are private and for family and close friends only.

The McAnee family have asked for family flowers only, and that, if wished, any donations in lieu can be made to either City Friends of Marie Curie, c/o 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL or The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, The Gasyard Centre, 128 Lecky Road, Derry, BT48 6NP.
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie