Police appeal for information about the destruction of trees in a Derry park

Police have appealed for information about the destruction of trees in a Derry park.

On Sunday, damage was reported to three trees in Kilfennnan Country Park close to the play park at Nelson Drive.

A lamp post nearby was also damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This walking park is for use by everyone in our community and the damage caused is nothing but mindless vandalism.

"It is obvious from the saw found nearby that those responsible set out with the intention to cause damage.

"Damage caused to the lamp post has left it in a potentially dangerous condition putting those who use the park at risk.

"If you saw anything in the area of the walking park on 7th June, can identify any of the culprits or recognise the saw used please contact us on 101 and quote 1198, 7th June 2020."