NIE Networks is to resume its meter reading activities after the service was temporarily paused due to COVID-19

NIE Networks is to resume its meter reading activities across Northern Ireland after the service was temporarily paused due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While NIE Networks staff will still not be entering customers’ homes to obtain a meter read at this time, they will call at customers’ doors and ask them to read their meter while they wait.

Meter readers will be able to take readings from meters located in outside positions as normal.

NIE Networks is urging customers to protect its meter readers and themselves by continuing to observe social distancing protocols.

Ben Cupples, Meter Reading Manager at NIE Networks, explained the importance of recording a precise meter reading for the customer.

“Providing a precise meter reading will ensure that your electricity bills accurately reflect your consumption,” he said. “Our meter readers will call to your home and will record the reading you provide while we wait.

“If you are unable to read your meter for any reason or if you are not at home when we call, we will leave a card with information on how to submit your meter reading online via the NIE Networks website, via email or over the phone.”