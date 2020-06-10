Derry charity worker Micky Doherty to receive a special award for all his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic

Derry charity worker Micky Doherty has won a special award for all his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular entertainer has been at the forefront of local efforts in helping vulnerable people during the crisis.

Micky found out today that he has won a Spirit of Northern Ireland Award which is being run by the Sunday Life newspaper to recognise people who have helped other people during the last few months.

Micky said he was in 'total shock' to find out about the award, but said he would be accepting it 'for the people of Derry'.

In a recent interview with the Derry News, Micky spoke emotionally about the impact that the coronavirus crisis has had on him.

