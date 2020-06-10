Two Derry grammar schools say will not use the transfer test for academic selection this year

Two of Derry's four grammar schools have said they will not be using the transfer test to select pupils next year.

In a joint statement, St Columb's College and Thornhill College said they believed it was the 'right decision' to make.

The decision follows recent calls for the transfer test to be scrapped this year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Derry's two other grammar schools, Lumen Christi College and Foyle College, have still to comment on their plans for this year.

A number of other grammar schools in Northern Ireland have said that they will not be using the transfer test this year as part of its admission procedure.

In their statement, the Board of Governors and principals at St Columb's College and Thornhill College said they had 'reflected carefully' on the impact of the pandemic.

In particular, the schools said the pandemic had caused 'considerable disruption' for Primary Six pupils who were due to sit the transfer test later this year.

They added that the decision not to use the transfer test for academic selection purposes was for 'this year only'.

The schools said they hoped their decision in relation to the transfer test this year would provide 'clarity' in the current circumstances.