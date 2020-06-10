Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Two Derry grammar schools say will not use the transfer test for academic selection this year

St Columb's College and Thornhill College believe it is the 'right decision'

Parents demands answer from Derry's gammar schools on their plans for this year's transfer test

St Columb's College is one of Derry's four grammar schools.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Two of Derry's four grammar schools have said they will not be using the transfer test to select pupils next year.

In a joint statement, St Columb's College and Thornhill College said they believed it was the 'right decision' to make.

The decision follows recent calls for the transfer test to be scrapped this year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Derry's two other grammar schools, Lumen Christi College and Foyle College, have still to comment on their plans for this year.

A number of other grammar schools in Northern Ireland have said that they will not be using the transfer test this year as part of its admission procedure.

In their statement, the Board of Governors and principals at St Columb's College and Thornhill College said they had 'reflected carefully' on the impact of the pandemic.

In particular, the schools said the pandemic had caused 'considerable disruption' for Primary Six pupils who were due to sit the transfer test later this year.

They added that the decision not to use the transfer test for academic selection purposes was for 'this year only'.

The schools said they hoped their decision in relation to the transfer test this year would provide 'clarity' in the current circumstances.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie