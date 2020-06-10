Police appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children

Contact
Charlene and Martin Collins were last seen yesterday morning.
Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children.
Charlene Collins (25) and Martin Collins (27) were last seen yesterday with their two young children, who are understood to be approximately 1 and 2 years old, at 9.30am yesterday in the O’Connor Court area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you have any information on the whereabouts of this family, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 9/6/20."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.