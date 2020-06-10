Contact

Police appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children

The couple were last seen yesterday morning

Charlene and Martin Collins were last seen yesterday morning.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children.

Charlene Collins (25) and Martin Collins (27) were last seen yesterday with their two young children, who are understood to be approximately 1 and 2 years old, at 9.30am yesterday in the O’Connor Court area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you have any information on the whereabouts of this family, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 9/6/20."

