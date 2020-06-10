Contact

Councils open books of condolence for George Floyd

The books can be signed online via the council websites.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Both Mid Ulster District Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have opened online books of condolence after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Opening the book in Causeway Coast and Glens was outgoing mayor Sean Bateson’s final act as he relinquished the role at Monday night’s AGM.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cathal Mallaghan, said the book was available for anyone who ‘feels something’ in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“Racism is a real virus that lives in our communities and we should be doing everything we can to stamp it out,” he said.

“Normally, books of condolence would be open across our normal arts centres, but because of the Covid-19 restrictions, we will do it online.

“I encourage everybody who feels something about this tragic case to get online and use this as a tool to express how you feel.”

The death of George Floyd has sparked anti-racism protests across the globe, with protests held locally in Belfast and Derry over the weekend.

The books of condolence can be signed online via the Mid Ulster and Causeway Coast and Glens websites.

