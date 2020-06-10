Councils open books of condolence for George Floyd

Contact
Both Mid Ulster District Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have opened online books of condolence after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Opening the book in Causeway Coast and Glens was outgoing mayor Sean Bateson’s final act as he relinquished the role at Monday night’s AGM.
Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cathal Mallaghan, said the book was available for anyone who ‘feels something’ in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“Racism is a real virus that lives in our communities and we should be doing everything we can to stamp it out,” he said.
“Normally, books of condolence would be open across our normal arts centres, but because of the Covid-19 restrictions, we will do it online.
“I encourage everybody who feels something about this tragic case to get online and use this as a tool to express how you feel.”
The death of George Floyd has sparked anti-racism protests across the globe, with protests held locally in Belfast and Derry over the weekend.
The books of condolence can be signed online via the Mid Ulster and Causeway Coast and Glens websites.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.