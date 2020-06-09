14,000 brown bins for garden waste delivered to homes across Derry's council area

Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced the conclusion of phase two of its garden waste bin roll-out – with 14,600 new bins delivered to homes in the past month.
The initiative followed a pilot scheme that took place last year across the council area, and additional funding secured from DAERA Kerbside Recycling Transformation Programme allowed a further roll out.
The Garden Waste Recycling Scheme allows the public to dispose of all of their green waste, which includes leaves, grass, weeds, dead plants, cold ashes, twigs, small branches and flowers.
Materials including rubble, plant pots and plastic food packaging are not suitable for disposal in the bins.
Homes who have yet received their garden waste bin are scheduled to receive one in the next roll-out.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.