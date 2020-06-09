14,000 brown bins for garden waste delivered to homes across Derry's council area

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced the conclusion of phase two of its garden waste bin roll-out – with 14,600 new bins delivered to homes in the past month.

The initiative followed a pilot scheme that took place last year across the council area, and additional funding secured from DAERA Kerbside Recycling Transformation Programme allowed a further roll out.

The Garden Waste Recycling Scheme allows the public to dispose of all of their green waste, which includes leaves, grass, weeds, dead plants, cold ashes, twigs, small branches and flowers.

Materials including rubble, plant pots and plastic food packaging are not suitable for disposal in the bins.

Homes who have yet received their garden waste bin are scheduled to receive one in the next roll-out.