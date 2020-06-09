Police appeal for help in establishing the whereabouts of a missing Derry woman

Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing Derry woman.

Gemma Cruickshank is 30 years old, approximately 5’ 3”, of a slim build, with long black hair.

She has a tattoo on her left hand.

A police spokesperson said tt is believed Gemma is wearing jeans and a jumper.

"Gemma was last seen at around 8pm on Monday 8th June in the Derry/Londonderry area. Gemma may possibly be in a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra car.

"If you see Gemma or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 and quote CW2072-08/06/2020."