Police are appealing for information following reports of a 'suspicious male' in Derry

Police are appealing for information following reports of a 'suspicious male' in the Waterside area of Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report of a man acting suspiciously in the area of Heron Way shortly before midnight on Sunday.

"If you were in the area around this time and observed anything suspicious please call us on 101 and quote CCS1913 of 7/6/20," the spokesperson said.

"If you ever see anything suspicious in your area please contact us on the Non-Emergency 101 number or in an emergency dial 999."