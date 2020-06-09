Police are appealing for information following reports of a 'suspicious male' in Derry

Contact
Police are appealing for information following reports of a 'suspicious male' in the Waterside area of Derry.
A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report of a man acting suspiciously in the area of Heron Way shortly before midnight on Sunday.
"If you were in the area around this time and observed anything suspicious please call us on 101 and quote CCS1913 of 7/6/20," the spokesperson said.
"If you ever see anything suspicious in your area please contact us on the Non-Emergency 101 number or in an emergency dial 999."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.