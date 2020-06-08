Investigation underway into the sewer system in the Foyle Street area of Derry's city centre

Work is underway to inspect the sewer system around Foyle Street in Derry's city centre.

For many years, there have been complaints about a smell in the area believed to be linked to the sewers.

NI Water today began an investigation of the sewerage system in the area.

The work is expected to last for three weeks and will cause traffic disruption.

AN NI Water spokesperson said that due to the nature and location of the works they will be undertaken during the evening/night time hours.

"The work will be located on Foyle Street and Water Street, and will be undertaken in two phases.

"In order to undertaken the work safely, it will be necessary to have temporary traffic management arrangements in place."

The arrangements are:

Phase 1

Work will commence today for approximately 8 nights (Monday to Thursday), a lane closure will be in place on Foyle Street between the junctions with Water Street and Shipquay Street. During this time, there will be no left turn from Foyle Street onto Shipquay Street, with all traffic diverted right onto Shipquay Place.

Phase 2

Work will commence on Monday, June 22, for approximately 4 nights (Monday to Thursday), a road closure will be in place on Foyle Street between the junctions with Water Street and the Foyleside roundabout. A diversion route will be clearly signposted during this time. Access will be maintained for deliveries etc.

Some parking restrictions may also be in place throughout these works.

Working hours during both phases of work will be 7pm to 7am each evening/morning, with the road fully re-opened by 7am each day.

The spokesperson added: "NI Water has been identified as an essential service provider in response to COVID-19 and the Government has officially designated our workforce as ‘key workers’ in a critical public service.

"NI Water and our contractor BSG Civil Engineering appreciate that this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public for their continued patience as we complete these essential improvement works.

"We are all practising social distancing – our priority is to keep customers and colleagues safe. So please keep your distance and our workers will carry on with their essential work for you."