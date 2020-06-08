Attempt made to set fire to a factory in the Pennyburn area of Derry

An attempt was made to set fire to a derelict factory in Derry last night.

The incident happened in the Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

It comes just a couple of weeks after a similar incident when tyres were set on fire in a derelict factory in the area.

Police said a group of young teenagers were seen running away from the site of last night's incident.

A PSNI spokesperson urged people to be aware of their children's whereabouts.

"Luckily this time our good colleagues in the Fire Service put it out before the structure was damaged. Luckily this time nobody was hurt. People aren't lucky forever.

"In the middle of a pandemic vital resources are being deployed to these incidents. Putting a strain on all Emergency Services and, had this been worse, the NHS."