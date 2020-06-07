Three people have been arrested after drugs worth an estimated £30,000 were seized in Derry.

The arrests and seizure were made in the Strathfoyle area yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: "Yesterday afternoon we received a report from a concerned member of the community about a white Insignia being driven dangerously in the Strathfoyle area.

"The Insignia was reported to have crashed in to a safety barrier on Temple Road before being driven off dangerously again.

"Officers from the COVID Team, District Support Team and Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team swiftly made our way to Strathfoyle and located the Insignia and its occupants.

"During our enquiries we located and seized approximately £30,000 of suspected Class A Controlled Drugs which inevitably would make its way on to our streets and cause serious harm.

"We went on to make 3 arrests for numerous drugs related offences and driving offences. These persons are currently in Strand Road Custody."