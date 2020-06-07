Money in Trocaire boxes left in a Derry church has been stolen.

Money has been stolen from Trocaire boxes left at a Derry church.

Parishioners have been leaving the boxes at Holy Family Church in Ballymagroaty following the recent Lenten collection.

However, parish priest, Father Paddy O'Kane, today appealed to people not to leave the Trocaire boxes in the church anymore.

He said they had found some of the boxes recently left in the church were empty after the money inside them had been stolen.

Father O'Kane described the thefts as 'very sad'.

He asked that people who still have Trocaire boxes to instead leave them at the parochial house beside the church.