Police say they have found a bomb, a handgun and ammunition during a major operation in Derry

Police say a major search operation in Derry has ended.

A PSNI spokesperson said the operation targeting dissident republican terrorist activity, which began in the Ballymagroarty area on Friday, uncovered a bomb, a handgun and ammunition.

The spokesperson said: "The items were found during a focused, two day search by police and military personnel of an area spanning more than 38 acres.

"This operation was designed specifically to find items we believed were being stored in this area and which posed a serious and imminent risk to the community.

"They have thankfully now been removed and will be subject to rigorous forensic examination.

"The despicable criminals using this area for terrorist purposes are reckless and continually put our community at risk.

"Despite the constant threat posed by this dangerous minority, local police officers continue to provide a community-focussed policing service to the people of Derry/Londonderry whilst simultaneously working to thwart their activities through operations like this one.

"Our chances of success are improved by support and information from the local community. Anything you know, or anything you have seen – share that information with us and help us put these criminals out of business.

"You can call us on 101, 999 in an emergency or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."