Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police say another 'significant find' has been made during an ongoing search operation in Derry

PSNI find dangerous object in Ballymagroarty following searches linked to terrorism

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police have said that an 'extensive large scale public safety operation' is continuing in Derry this afternoon.

The search operation, which began yesterday, is concentrated on an extensive area of land in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “The 38 acre search covers land adjacent to a local housing area which we believe is being used by violent dissident republicans to store objects that could pose a real and substantial danger to our community.

"This operation has been designed to find these items and take them away from those who would wish to use them to kill, injure and bring destruction to our streets.

"Yesterday afternoon we discovered a dangerous item and today a further significant find has been made.

"Both items have now been removed for extensive forensic testing. Whilst the operation is ongoing we are not in a position to say more about those items at this time.

"We are grateful to the local community for their continuing support as we work to keep them safe and we will keep the community updated as the operation continues.”

 

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie