Police say another 'significant find' has been made during an ongoing search operation in Derry

Police have said that an 'extensive large scale public safety operation' is continuing in Derry this afternoon.
The search operation, which began yesterday, is concentrated on an extensive area of land in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “The 38 acre search covers land adjacent to a local housing area which we believe is being used by violent dissident republicans to store objects that could pose a real and substantial danger to our community.
"This operation has been designed to find these items and take them away from those who would wish to use them to kill, injure and bring destruction to our streets.
"Yesterday afternoon we discovered a dangerous item and today a further significant find has been made.
"Both items have now been removed for extensive forensic testing. Whilst the operation is ongoing we are not in a position to say more about those items at this time.
"We are grateful to the local community for their continuing support as we work to keep them safe and we will keep the community updated as the operation continues.”
