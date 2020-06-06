Police say they will be stopping people en route to rally in Derry today and advising them to go home

Police have said they will be stopping people en route to planned protests in Derry and Belfast today.

The rallies are in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.

Organisers have insisted that the events will be following social distancing guidelines as well as other safety measures.

However, there have been calls for the rallies to be called off amid safety concerns over large groups of people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Politicians and business leaders in Derry have been among those who called for the local rally in the Guildhall Square this afternoon to be postponed.

A PSNI spokesperson today said that officers are conducting checks on roads and transport hubs today ahead of planned protests in Belfast and Derry.

"If you are travelling to take part in a protest which will involve more than six people gathering outside, you are likely to be in breach of the Health Protection regulations.

"You can therefore expect to be stopped, advised to return home and could face a fine or court appearance," said the police spokesperson.