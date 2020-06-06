Police say they will be stopping people en route to rally in Derry today and advising them to go home

Contact
Police have said they will be stopping people en route to planned protests in Derry and Belfast today.
The rallies are in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.
Organisers have insisted that the events will be following social distancing guidelines as well as other safety measures.
However, there have been calls for the rallies to be called off amid safety concerns over large groups of people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.
Politicians and business leaders in Derry have been among those who called for the local rally in the Guildhall Square this afternoon to be postponed.
A PSNI spokesperson today said that officers are conducting checks on roads and transport hubs today ahead of planned protests in Belfast and Derry.
"If you are travelling to take part in a protest which will involve more than six people gathering outside, you are likely to be in breach of the Health Protection regulations.
"You can therefore expect to be stopped, advised to return home and could face a fine or court appearance," said the police spokesperson.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Catherine McCoy and Mary McGuigan present a cheque for £4,770 to Mickey Lawless representing Ballinascreen Community Group
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.