Channel 4 to host a special Derry Girls night in honour of the award-winning comedy show

Channel 4 is to host a special Derry Girls night.

Next Friday, June 12, the channel will screen back-to-back all six episodes of the first series of the hit show.

It is in recognition of how popular the comedy, which is based around the lives of a group of young friends in Derry in the 1990s, has become.

The show, which has won a host of awards, was this week nominated once again for a BAFTA comedy award.

The success of the show led a mural of the main characters being created in Derry's city centre.

For the special Derry Girls night, the first episode will be screened on Channel 4 at 11.05pm on Friday.