Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police have found something which could cause 'considerable harm to the public' during a search in Derry, says councillor

Operation currently underway close to Ballymagroarty

Shauna Cusack

Shauna Cusack

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are carrying out searches close to the Ballymagroarty area of Derry, a local councillor has said.

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said she wished to make residents of the Foyleside constituency, particularly in the Ballymagroarty area, aware of a current 'significant search operation' being undertaken by the PSNI.

The PSNI has made no comment yet on the searches.

However, Cllr Cusack said: "I have been informed by the PSNI that this search operation which commenced today in grasslands behind Ballymagroarty could continue for a number of days.

"I have been assured that it is absolutely necessary and already there has been something found which could cause considerable harm to the public.

"I have been told that this operation should cause no disruption to residents apart from minor security measures and I would ask that the public, especially young people avoid the area given the unknown potential hazards."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie