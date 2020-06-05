Police have found something which could cause 'considerable harm to the public' during a search in Derry, says councillor

Contact
Shauna Cusack
Police are carrying out searches close to the Ballymagroarty area of Derry, a local councillor has said.
SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said she wished to make residents of the Foyleside constituency, particularly in the Ballymagroarty area, aware of a current 'significant search operation' being undertaken by the PSNI.
The PSNI has made no comment yet on the searches.
However, Cllr Cusack said: "I have been informed by the PSNI that this search operation which commenced today in grasslands behind Ballymagroarty could continue for a number of days.
"I have been assured that it is absolutely necessary and already there has been something found which could cause considerable harm to the public.
"I have been told that this operation should cause no disruption to residents apart from minor security measures and I would ask that the public, especially young people avoid the area given the unknown potential hazards."
