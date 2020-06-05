Debenhams store in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre expected to reopen next Thursday

The Debenhams store in Derry is expected to reopen next Thursday, June 11.

There has been speculation when the store at Foyleside Shopping Centre would be open again following the coronavirus lockdown.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said she had spoken with the manager of the Debenhams store in Derry this morning and they confirmed that the store will reopen on Thursday.

The store will be open from 10am to 5pm.

Safety measures will be in place for both staff and customers.