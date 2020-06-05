Police appeal to people not to take part in public rally being organised in Derry tomorrow over safety concerns

Contact
Tomorrow's rally in Derry is in support of the campaign organised following the death of George Floyd.
Police have said that anyone who takes part in public protests is 'putting your heath and the health of others at risk'.
The comments were made as plans continue for a rally in Derry's Guildhall Square tomorrow in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.
The campaign has received worldwide attention in the wake of the recent killing of George Floyd in the US.
A similar event in Belfast earlier this week was attended by hundreds of people.
However, the PSNI has said people should not be taking part in such gatherings.
"Leaving your house to protest at the weekend is putting your health and the health of others at risk," a police spokesperson said.
"As a society we are fighting a global pandemic. Mass gatherings will push back the progress we have made. Please follow the NI Executive COVID19 regulations."
First Minister Arlene Foster has also urged people not to take part in public protests.
She said there were different ways to protest, and warned that public protests were putting lives at risk.
