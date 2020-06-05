Plans lodged to demolish derelict Donegal hotel which was once very popular with Derry visitors

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council to demolish a derelict hotel close to a scenic beach and replace it with a cafe and holiday homes.

The plans would see the demolition of the Pollan Beach Hotel in Ballyliffin, which has been vacant since 2007, and the construction of a cafe, a private dwelling and four short-term rental properties as well as parking for staff and customers.

The 2.7-acre site is close to one of Inishowen’s most scenic beaches, Pollan Strand, and is near Ballyliffin Golf Club which hosted the Irish Open in 2018.

The application has been made by Atlantic Front Adventures, which is based in Buncrana.

The application to Donegal County County describes the derelict hotel as “an eyesore on the landscape”.

A decision on the application is due in July.