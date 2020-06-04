Western Trust say that all COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

All COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.

It is one of the most positive signs yet that the battle against this stage of the virus is being won.

A short time ago, the Western Trust wrote on its Twitter account: "Well done to our fantastic team in ICU Altnagelvin Hospital on discharging the last of all #COVID19 patients; all of whom are now 100% recovered."

The Trust also posted photographs of the some of the staff who have been treating COVID-19 patients at the local hospital.