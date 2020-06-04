Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Western Trust say that all COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Excellent news in the ongoing fight against the virus

Western Trust say that all COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Some of the staff at the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

All COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.

It is one of the most positive signs yet that the battle against this stage of the virus is being won.

A short time ago, the Western Trust wrote on its Twitter account: "Well done to our fantastic team in ICU Altnagelvin Hospital on discharging the last of all #COVID19 patients; all of whom are now 100% recovered."

The Trust also posted photographs of the some of the staff who have been treating COVID-19 patients at the local hospital.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie