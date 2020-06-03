Derry's new Mayor carries out his first official duties since taking up the chains of office

Derry's new Mayor Brian Tierney has been out on his first official engagements.

The SDLP councillor took up the chains of office at Derry City and Strabane District Council's annual general meeting on Monday.

Usually, the Mayor would have a packed diary of events each day.

However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the schedule has been curtailed.

Despite this, the Mayor was still able to pay visits to a few areas this week.

He helped hands out a Peppa Pig activity pack to local families when he visited Glenabbey.

He also visited Rosemount Resource Centre to meet with staff and volunteers who are presenting flowers to carers.