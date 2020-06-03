22-year-old man arrested during a police operation in Derry this morning

A 22-year-old man was arrested during a police operation in Derry this morning.

Detectives from Police Service NI Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) investigating violent dissident republican activity in the North West conducted a search this morning in the city.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “A 22 year old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, as part of our investigation. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“He remains in custody at this time.”