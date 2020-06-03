Council begins phased opening of tennis facilities

Mid Ulster District Council has begun a phased reopening of its tennis facilities as the gradual easement in Covid-19 restrictions continues.

From today, tennis courts will open for public use at Dungannon Park and Mid Ulster Sports Arena, with Meadowbank Sports Arena set to follow on June 6.

Courts at Ballygawley, Fairhill Cookstown, Tobermore and Moneymore Recreation Centre will remain closed.

Priority access sessions will need to be booked in advance the day before, with play limited to singles only, or doubles where partners are from the same household.

Casual users will be accommodated on a one in-one out basis and all players will be expected to provide contact details when booking or using the courts.

Customers will be required to bring their own racquets and two sets of tennis balls, clearly marked for individual use. Social distancing rules will be expected to be upheld and players must leave the courts as soon as their game finishes.

Pavilions, changing rooms and toilets remain closed.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cathal Mallaghan, welcomed the phased return.

"As we focus on the phased reopening of our leisure and outdoor recreation facilities as and when easements in regulations allow, I’m delighted to see another part of our services resume.

"We are now able once more to facilitate recreational tennis play that will benefit the physical and mental health of residents and let players practice on a number of our tennis courts throughout the district.

“The health and safety of our customers is paramount, so our staff have put industry standard recommended measures in place that will allow the public to use the courts safely and with confidence."

For more information on the Return to Restricted Play arrangements, including court etiquette, how to book and times for the tennis courts opening in the first phase, visit https://www.midulstercouncil.org/tennis.