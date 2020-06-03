New online resource gives people the chance to uncover some of the north west's most important heritage sites

A new online resource has been created showing some of the north west's most important heritage sites.

Almost 130 resources which showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Causeway Coast and Glens council area have been brought together for the first time.

The Heritage Audit was carried out as part of the PEACE IV Understanding Our Area programme by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services.

It uncovered a range of trails, publications and other resources which combine to create an invaluable tool which tells the story of the region.

Congratulating all involved in the project, Councillor Orla Beattie, Chair of the Peace IV Partnership said: “The Heritage Audit rightly identifies that while we live in a Borough globally renowned for sites like the Giant's Causeway and Bushmills Distillery, its history and heritage is vibrant, proud and local and spans centuries.

“The inclusion of sites, places, heritage trails and historic churches is a credit to the curators of our local heritage, local people and committed volunteers.

"This audit is a repository that can grow and develop further, not to mention the huge Peace dividend that can come from a project such as this. Heritage and local history as a discussion point or opportunity to explore is, and will remain, an important and valid Peace-building tool.

“Finally, much appreciation and gratitude must be shown to the SEUPB for making this publication a reality under Peace IV, the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Museums Services for enabling its delivery, to Abarta Heritage for its expertise in pulling this all together so beautifully and, finally, to the participants of this project, who will continue to keep their local heritage alive through their dedication and passion."

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “On behalf of council, I would like to highlight the huge contribution which PEACE IV funding is having on communities in Causeway Coast and Glens.

"The PEACE IV programme has seen investment across the area and this Heritage Audit is one of many important resources for the future produced under the Understanding Our Area programme.

"The resource is available now and I would encourage everyone to explore the contents and immerse yourself in the story of our fascinating area.”

Details of each resource have been added to an interactive map, creating an online information hub where visitors can readily access and experience the stories of the area.

The full audit and map are available for free via www.niarchive.org/audit2020

If you are aware of a community heritage resource that is not included, please get in touch with Museum Services by emailing cms@ causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk