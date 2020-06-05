GAA club link with community group

Contact
Members of St Patrick's with a donation of PPE to Claire Ferris of Marina Nursing Home, Ballyronan.
St Patrick’s GAC, Loup, have joined Traad and Ballyronan, Ballinderry Development Association (TABBDA), to deliver weekly food parcels and medication to those isolating in the community.
After initial discussions, the club and TABBDA decided the best assistance was to provide the weekly food parcel and toiletries alongside collection and delivery of prescriptions.
Working alongside O’Brien’s Chemists and Coagh Pharmacy, the project was designed to help anyone afraid or unable to attend their weekly shopping trip or needed medication quickly.
The club said: “When the lockdown was announced in early March and pitches and clubrooms closed for training and games, we felt that we had to develop a project that would assist everyone in the community that was isolating, not able to work or the elderly and frail within the community.
“We ensured that we were not duplicating any other support services provided by the local Mid Ulster Council or other agencies, funding was secured and within 2 weeks we were ready to begin.
“An important aspect of the work was taking some time to have a quick chat with the recipients to relieve loneliness and the feeling of isolation.
“We felt the volunteer led delivery was important as it involves local people helping within our community and we have lots of young club members volunteering to help every week.
“They are all provided with the appropriate PPE and briefed on all aspects of safe delivery and the importance of chatting with the recipients from a safe distance.
“These people have supported us on and off the pitch through the years and we felt it was time for us to provide them with some support.
“Thanks to our funders and local businesses Tanya Kelly and Charlene Wilson of VIVO Loup, Kevin Ryan of MACE Ballyronan and John and Niall O Brien of Coagh Pharmacy and O Briens Pharmacy Magherafelt for all their help and assistance.”
