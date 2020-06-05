Where there's a will...

A group of solicitors are set to waive their fees for wills in lieu of a donation to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) throughout the month of June.

AANI have been on a renewed fundraising drive over the last few weeks with many events succumbing to the Covid-19 crisis.

70% of adults in Northern Ireland do not have a will, a task that Fergus McIntosh, of McIntosh solicitors, says is easy to overlook.

“Making a Will in normal circumstances is a task that is easily put off, as something people may prefer not to think about,” he said.

“For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased awareness. Many clients find they now have the time to think about what they would like to happen in the event of their death.

“It gives you the comfort of knowing that the rewards of your life’s work will be distributed and managed according to your wishes.

“Making a will is one of the most important things you can do for your families and good causes and we are delighted to be supporting Air Ambulance NI’s ‘Organise your will’ pilot initiative.”

Head of Fundraising for AANI, Kerry Anderson, said they were pleased at the uptake on their novel fundraising idea.

“We are pleased that so many solicitors are waiving their fees to keep the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) operational,” she said.

“This is a practical way for the charity to raise funds and for people to ensure their Wills are written and up to date.

“Our participating solicitors have creative solutions in terms of video conference calls, outdoor signatures and various measures to ensure validity.

“Those who decide to leave a gift to Air Ambulance NI in their Will, will play a huge part in sustaining the service for generations to come.”

For a list of solicitors who are supporting the ‘Organise your Will’ campaign please visit the Air Ambulance website or call 028 9262 2677.