100km in the garage for Cancer Focus

A County Derry woman is aiming to cycle 100km in her garage this weekend to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Emma McCann, from Moneymore, decided to take on the challenge after hearing Cancer Focus had launched an emergency appeal for fundraising during the Covid-19 crisis.

“I decided to go back to basics from when I started fundraising about ten years ago, and the first think I did was a static cycle,” she said.

“I thought it was the most obvious choice for what I could do to raise money, raise awareness and be safe.”

The challenge itself will take Emma almost five hours, but she is keen to stress how much harder it will be for people trying to access Cancer services during the pandemic.

Roisin Foster, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus NI, said Covid-19 has exacerbated the difficulties for those receiving treatment for cancer.

“Our hearts go out to people who are trying to cope with the anxiety of coronavirus on top of dealing with a cancer diagnosis and the impact of treatment,” she said.

“We desperately want to be able to support people facing cancer both now and in future but we are facing a crisis unlike any other we have ever known in our 50-year history.

“Our income has plummeted to a critically low level and we are worried that we will not be able to keep afloat.

“Your donations are vital to us and every penny raised stays in Northern Ireland. Your support at this difficult time is extremely valuable and greatly appreciated. We can’t do it without you.”

Emma’s static cycle will take place on Saturday June 6, starting at 10.00am, with other cyclists encouraged to join in via Zoom on the day.

Details of how to donate can be found on Emma’s Just Giving page.