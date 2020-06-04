Anti-community behaviour in Ballinascreen

Contact
Cllr Catherine Elattar has condemned the behaviour.
Residents in Ballinascreen have had to deal with an increase in anti-social behaviour over the weekend, with groups of up to 25 people reported to have gathered.
Local councillor, Catherine Elattar, said groups were assembling in an area known locally as the ‘Plantin’ at night, drinking alcohol, lighting fires and leaving bottles and cans.
The Mid Ulster councillor branded them ‘irresponsible’.
“Groups of 20-25 have been assembling in the Plantin area at night, drinking alcohol, lighting fires and leaving bottles and cans in the area,” she told the County Derry Post.
“Local people use the area as a walking route and it is disappointing that those who are carrying out this anti-community behaviour cannot grasp the effect their actions have on the community.
“During the weekend, a number of hedges were set alight in Corrick Road. There was significant damage done. This type of behaviour must stop.
"I would ask local people to be vigilant, as there have been other incidents like this reported and if anyone see anything suspicious please contact the relevant authorities.
"The parish recently had a 'Big Screen' clean up and everyone did amazing work ensuring all litter was collected and the area kept tidy.
"I appeal to the small group of people who are acting recklessly to think of the whole of the community and stop their irresponsible behaviour immediately. “
“It is irresponsible to be meeting in such large groups during this Covid-19 pandemic.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.