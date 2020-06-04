'Return of planning meetings welcome'

Contact
Monthly meetings of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Planning Committee are to resume this month, with the first virtual meeting scheduled for June 24.
While normal meetings of the committee have been suspended since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, planning applications have continued to be processed.
130 planning applications have been received and validated over a two-month period, with the vast majority relating to residential development, as well as some other minor developments.
96 further applications were progressed to decision under delegated authority throughout the same period.
Councillor Kathleen McGuck, who is a member of the Planning Committee, is keen to see the resumption of meetings.
“It is now more important than ever that we do all we can to help protect and safeguard our economy,” she said.
“In the Causeway Coast and Glens area the construction sector is a major employer and we have seen particularly high levels of development in the district over the past few years.
“It is therefore vital that the planning service continues to operate and provide the necessary decisions so that the economy can be supported.
“I must commend the planning staff who have worked tirelessly, even in these difficult circumstances, to continue to provide this important service for the public.
“The monthly meetings commencing again in June is a welcome development which will see further positive outcomes for the district, our residents and our economy.”
The next meeting is planned to take place on June 24 via video conferencing technology as has already been done with other council meetings last month.
