Recycling centre in Derry temporarily closed because of concern over the large number of vehicles using it

A council-run recycling centre in Derry has been temporarily closed because of concern over the large number of vehicles using it.

Glendermott Recycling Centre at Glendermott Road was one of a number of centres recently reopened as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Since the reopening of the centres, there have been large volumes of vehicles visiting the facilities every day.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said today that the Glendermott centre had been temporarily closed.

The spokesperson said: "Following a proactive visit by the Health and Safety Executive to assess arrangements put in place to ensure social distancing and wider government guidance issued in terms of operating recycling centres in consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, council have agreed to close Glendermott Recycling Centre in order to review the traffic management arrangements within the wider Glendermott complex.

"Whilst the HSE were satisfied with the operation and health and safety arrangements within the recycling centre, they had some concerns in relation to the high numbers of vehicles waiting to get into the facility and interactions with other businesses in the area.

"Council are currently reviewing alternative arrangements in consideration of the HSE advice.

"Further details will be available later this week and in the interim the public are being encouraged to use Household Recycling Centres at Pennyburn, Claudy, Strathfoyle, Strahans Road, Donemana and Newtownstewart.​"