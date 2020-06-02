Parents in Derry urged to get involved in campaign which aims to keep children safe

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Brian Tierney has encouraged the public to get involved in Child Safety Week.

The campaign, which is run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust, is taking place throughout this week – with advice, tips, guidance and interactive tools available from the CAPT website.

Mayor Tierney said that he didn't hesitate in giving his backing to a cause that he knows is vitally important for families across the District.

"As a parent myself, I know that each and every mother, father and guardian has their child's safety as their number one priority at all times.

"I also know that accidents can happen so easily and unexpectedly, and Child Safety Week is an initiative which offers us all useful advice on how we can take actions to prevent such incidents.

"It's fantastic to watch our children grow, and to see their curiosity and their desire to learn about everything around them, but sometimes that can lead to things like burns, scalds or even poisoning.

Mayor Tierney continued: "Of course, we all take steps to ensure that our child is never in danger, but it's extremely difficult to foresee everything.

"The Child Accident Prevention Trust have done a fantastic job in putting together a host of tools and information that helps continue our education as parents and guardians about the dangers around us – particularly in this current period when, as families, we are spending a lot more time in our homes.

"I would encourage everyone to avail on the resources available as we raise awareness during Child Safety Week."

For more visit the Child Accident Prevention Trust website