Famous Derry shop 'Harry Doots' gets its own artwork as part of new creative project

The history of a shop in Derry's Creggan estate has been recognised as part of a new art project.

The ‘Day Today’ shop at the corner of Rathlin Gardens is known locally as 'Harry Doot's', harking back to a previous owner of the shop.

Now, a special mural has been created at the shop to mark this famous name.

Patrick McCloskey, the current owner of the store, said he was delighted with the mural which celebrates the significance of the shop to local residents over the decades.

As well as 'Harry Doot's' shop, graffiti hotspots around Bishops Field, Central Drive, Cromore and Rathlin Gardens in Creggan have also been transformed into real works of art over the past week.

Karl Porter and Donal O’Doherty of the guerrilla street art group UV Arts teamed up with Creggan Enterprises and Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership (CNP), and with young people from the local area, to give the neighbourhood a facelift.

CNP’s Tony O’Doherty said the clean-up of the lane behind the Creggan shops on Central Drive was very much appreciated by the local community.

“Karl and Donal’s magnificent art-works have really given new life to the place,” he said. “These young artists are really to be commended. If we’re to frank about it, this work was long overdue, but it has transformed this area from a non-descript back lane into an outdoor urban gallery.”

The artists also worked with young people to create colourful new entrances for Bishop’s Field/Páirc an Easpaig.

Conal McFeely of Creggan Enterprises said it was ‘entirely appropriate’ that one of the new murals at the facility would acknowledge and celebrate the potential of our young people.

“It is very important that we pay tribute to the immense effort being done by young people - within families, the community and within the frontline services - during this Covid crisis.

“There is an old Irish saying – ‘Mol an Óige agus tiocfaidh sí - Praise young people and they will flourish’, and this concept is now proudly emblazoned at the entrance to Bishop’s Field, thanks to Karl and Donal.”

Local resident, Kitty McDaid, speaking on behalf of her neighbours, said: “We are over the moon with all the new artwork and the clean-up of the lane behind our homes, a massive thankyou to all involved.”

Not far from Central Drive, at Cromore and Rathlin Gardens work was also carried out to clean up some of the most significant areas.

Using distinct themes, the artwork added a vibrant splash of colour to each area.

Jim Brown, Creggan Community Collective, explained the significance of the new artwork at Cromore.

“People are pulling together at this time, the community are giving freely of their time and effort to help others. There is an understanding that what is required is “Solidarity… not Charity.

“Creggan people are resilient, and have learned that we cannot simply rely on the state or anyone else to help us, we have the capacity to help ourselves.”