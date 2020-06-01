Tributes paid to well-known Derry man who died suddenly earlier today

Contact
Philip Oakes died earlier today.
Tributes have been paid to a well-known trade union official from Derry who died suddenly earlier today.
Philip Oakes died at Altnagelvin Hospital.
He was a well-known figure in local employment issues through his work for many years with Unite the Union.
Mr Oakes would have represented many workers through his trade union work.
He had also organised for his union to sponsor local youth football team Foyle Harps.
A Foyle Harps spokesperson said Mr Oakes had been a 'great friend' of the club.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Teresa, his grandsons Bobby and Olly, his daughters Melissa and Kellie-Joanne and his son-in laws Bobby and Lee.
"Our sympathies go out to his brother and sister and all his wider family of Oakes and Brown and his friends.
"Philip was a great advocate of community and through his role as Unite The Union Regional Officer had sponsored our 2007s a complete kit and training gear. For that we are ever grateful."
Mr Oakes will be buried on Wednesday morning following a service at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Steelstown.
The wake and funeral are private because of the coronavirus restrictions.
