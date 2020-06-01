Police appeal for information after a man's skull is fractured in a vicious attack in County Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an assault on a man in the Gorteen Crescent area of Limavady on Sunday evening.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “We received a report, just after 6pm, that a man had been attacked.

“He was approached by two males, one of whom struck him on the head with a baseball bat. The two suspects subsequently made off on foot.

“Officers, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and the victim, who is aged 21, was subsequently transported to hospital. He remains in hospital, having sustained a fractured skull.

“This was an appalling and brutal attack on a young man. And I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault, or who has information no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1737 of 31/05/20.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.