Dairy farming boost as milk markets continue to rally

The ICMSA Dairy Committee Chairperson, Ger Quain, has said that the dairy market is continuing its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic shock and he was confident that this will demonstrate itself in the prices paid to farmers.

The various market indicators in the last month clearly show that confidence is returning within the sector.

According to the ADHB in the UK, there is an “expectation that demand will return in the second half of the year” and should result in “some improvements in market values for dairy products in the second half of the year”. The ICMSA spokesperson said he thought the confidence is well founded based on current data from across Europe.

“EU butter prices are quoted at €295 /100 kg which is an an increase of 2.6% in the last 4 weeks while EU skimmed milk powder prices are €203 /100 kg, which represents a rise of 4.1% in the last 4 weeks”, said Mr Quain.

The prices for futures on dairy products on the European Energy Exchange (EEX) have stayed consistent with contracts for skimmed milk powder for August up 4% to €2,235 per tonne on 26 May in a weekly comparison.

This price is almost €300 per ton higher than the lowest spot price in March. In the UK, butter markets improved through the month of May as lockdown around the UK and Europe eased and buyers starting looking to refill supply chains. UK SMP prices also improved in May, although to a lesser extent than the butter market.

“Looking at the Dutch Dairy Quotations, the butter/SMP equivalent price has increased by over 4cpl since it lowest ebb in March and has almost clawed back half of the losses incurred in the price dip. All these indicators point to clear signal of a recovering market and that the March and April cuts to Irish milk prices should be the last for the foreseeable future”, said Mr. Quain

The Dairy Committee Chairperson observed that despite all the doom and gloom expressed by some commentators in recent months, dairy markets did not fall as much as predicted and the recovery has started quicker than predicted. “ Farmers are rightly saying that, at a minimum, May milk price should be held at existing levels and there is simply no justification for any further reductions”, he said

2020 is turning into a very challenging year for dairy farmers and Co-op boards must ensure that the May milk is, at least, held at April level, concluded Mr. Quain: “Realistically we expect May price to be held but milk price increases must come back on the agenda - and sooner rather than later”.