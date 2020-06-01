Contact

Just what the doctor ordered - medic hits a hole in one on his return to a golf course

Dr. Philip hits the perfect shot on the first day back

Golf story

A happy man - Dr Philip Murphy savours his hole-in-one

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Summer sunshine, beautiful courses and a return to golf.

There’s not a golfer in the county without a smile on their face since the sport made a welcome return last week.

But none can match the smile of Bundoran GP Dr Philip Murphy who had a round to remember on his first day back on his local course.

Playing last Monday, on the day that golf came back out of lockdown, Dr. Philip recorded his first ever hole-in-one.

“It’s not a bad way to mark a return to playing,” Dr. Philip said this week.

“I’ve never had a hole-in-one before, and to record a shot like that on the very first day back golfing made it extra special.”

The shot to remember came on the long Par 3 13th at Bundoran. Playing alongside his son Owen, Dr. Philip used a driver and described how the ball took a perfect bounce before rolling onto the green and into the hole.

Describing himself as a ‘high-handicapper’, Dr Philip said his plan for the year is to get his handicap down.

“I’ve a nephew playing out of Rosses Point who is a scratch golfer and he’s never had a hole-in-one,” he said.

“And there are a few of the low handicappers here in Bundoran who I know well and they’d love one as well!

“It’s a good start to the year and if I can get the handicap down a bit now, that would be brilliant.”

It's worth mentioning that there were other golfers in Donegal who have hit holes-in-one in recent days. Well done Mickey McDermott (above) on his hole-in-one at the 7th hole on the Glashedy course in Ballyliffen. Mickey struck a beautiful 8 iron.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


