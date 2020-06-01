Contact
Aoife and Adam Burke
People are being asked to help put a smile on the faces of Derry twins whose daddy recently died.
Adam and Aoife Burke's daddy, Thomas, died suddenly in April at the age of only 29.
Thomas was well-known in local footballing circles through his involvement with the Trojans club, where he was a player and coach for many years.
His death was met with great shock and sadness in the city.
His twins are only three years of age and will soon celebrate their fourth birthday.
Those close to the Burke family are now appealing for people to send the twins a birthday card to help cheer up them up during these difficult times.
A spokesperson for the organisers of the initiative said Adam and Aoife, along with their mum Bronagh, have had their lives turned upside down.
Thomas was 'devoted' to his children and Bronagh, the spokesperson said.
“As It is fast approaching Adam and Aoife's 4th birthday I am asking if everyone could kindly send these two earth angels a birthday card.
“This will be their first birthday without their amazing father Thomas and I am asking if everyone could try make it special.
“If we could put a smile on these amazing faces we might give them some comfort in knowing they are loved by all far and wide.”
Anyone who would like to send the twins a card is asked to post it to:
Adam and Aoife
24 Gelvin Gardens
Trench Road
Waterside
Derry
BT47 2DQ
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.