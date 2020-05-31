Foyle Search and Rescue tasked to three incidents in Derry involving 'people in distress'

Foyle Search and Rescue say their volunteers have been tasked to three separate incidents over the weekend.

The rescue charity said the incidents all involved 'people in distress'.

"In conjunction with the PSNI all incidents were successfully resolved," a spokesperson for the charity said.

"Appreciation to CCTV for their invaluable assistance on each occasion and to our Pager Teams. If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out."



Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300