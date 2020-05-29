Council forced to close slipway

Contact
Mid Ulster Council have closed Newferry slipway following sustained anti-social behaviour in the area.
The slipway had only been open for public use since Wednesday in accordance with the NI Executive's relaxing of Covid-19 regulations.
The Council apologised to anyone wishing to use the site for genuine reasons.
They said: "Unfortunately, the levels of anti-social behavior at Newferry since it re-opened on Wednesday have been such that we have taken the decision, in consultation with the police, to close access to both onsite car parking and boat slipway facilities.
"Our sincere apologies to anyone who was planning to visit Newferry for bonafide leisure and recreational activities over the weekend. We will re-visit the decision again next week."
