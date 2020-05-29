Some grammar schools say they will not be using transfer tests to select pupils this year

Five Catholic grammar schools in County Down have said they will not use transfer tests to select pupils for 2021.

The schools said they had made the move 'in light of the current circumstances'.

The schools are Abbey Christian Brothers' Grammar School, Our Lady's Grammar School, Sacred Heart Grammar School, and St Colman's College which are all in Newry, and St Louis Grammar School, in Kilkeel.

The schools announced the move in a letter to parents.

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, and the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, both recently said grammar schools should suspend the transfer tests this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No grammar schools in Derry have yet commented on their plans in light of the pandemic.