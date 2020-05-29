National Trust to reopen some venues from next week

The National Trust is to open a number of venues across England and Northern Ireland from next Wednesday, with an advance booking system in place to maintain public safety.

Downhill Demesne, Hezlett House and Portstewart Strand are among the venues that will need to be booked in advance using the online system.

The venues will open on June 3, but bookings can be made online from May 29 and the National Trust have said they hope to open more venues in phases.

They said: “Over the coming weeks more places will begin reopening. Visitors will be able to book their tickets in advance on property web pages from today (29 May).

“They'll be free for National Trust members, and other visitors will pay an admission fee.

“We'll begin to reopen gardens and open spaces Northern Ireland where social distancing can be observed and will open to around a third of their normal capacity at any one time.

“Visitors arriving at reopening properties by car will be asked to show pre-booked tickets through their vehicle window before parking.

“Those arriving on foot will have bookings checked by a small team of staff who will adhere to social distancing.

“Most of our countryside and coastal car parks are now open, but car parks with a risk of high demand may need to be closed, and some may need to be booked in advance.

“Visitors are asked to check property web pages before travelling to see what is open and what needs to be booked. All admission to gardens and parklands will be by pre-booked ticket only.

National Trust Director-General, Hilary McGrady, thanked members and supporters and urged them to help make the reopening a success.

She said: “I am so thankful that our members and supporters have stood by us as we work through these unprecedented times.

“We know they desperately want to return to our places, and we need their support to do our vital conservation work to look after the coastline, countryside, rivers and properties in our care.”

“Reopening is the first phase of our recovery, and we need our members and supporters to help us make this gradual transition a success so we can get back to offering nature, beauty and history for everyone.”

Tickets can be booked on individual property web pages and can be accessed via the National Trust website.