Conan's design goes the distance

St Mary’s PS Draperstown's online home learning has certainly paid off, with the news of Conan Shivers' cycling jersey now in demand across Europe and beyond.

Staying connected with their teacher daily, has allowed the children to still tap into a variety of rich learning experiences.

St Mary’s have been involved with Ronan McLaughlin of Sustrans NI this year and it has continued during lockdown. His challenges incorporated into their weekly timetables for online learning.

Things shifted to a different realm after Mr Gregory Brunton posted Conan's fabulous design for a cycling jersey, a design task as part of the weekly challenges, on Twitter last week.

In a matter of hours, his clever creation sent the cycling world all over Europe and far beyond, into a frenzy.

Former professional cyclist and current sports presenter Daniel Lloyd called for the jersey to be made. Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui, a past pupil of St Mary’s, was ready to place her order.

In no time, French blogger Justin Velo brought the design to life, prompting an increase in demand for the jersey to be made.

Interest flooded in from all over the world. Conan had his hands full communicating with admirers from far and wide. Offers flooded in from a number of interested sporting bodies, wanting to bring his topical cycling jersey to life.

Conan is thrilled to announce that the famous sports design company Pactimo will produce his cycling jersey. Their clothing is worn by professional athletes, national champions and Olympians.

Principal Corinne Coyle assures us, 'they are in good company with our Conan!'

“I was so excited when my jersey was being retweeted by so many people,” Conan told the County Derry Post

“When I was designing the top, I thought the Covid-19 message, 'Keep your distance' would be equally good for cyclists, as I know they often worry about how close motorists get to them when they are out on the roads.

“So, as well as saving lives against the virus, the message could also save lives on our roads. My sister Cadhla is looking for some credit, as I used her markers to colour the jersey!”

Pactimo have agreed to initially make two copies of the original design, one for Conan and one for the school.

Exciting discussions are currently underway with Pactimo to decide how this brilliant design can best reach a wider audience and benefit others in the process.

As this project continues to unfold, excitement is at an all-time high at St Mary’s PS Draperstown's Learning Hub.

We can’t wait to see how this story develops and we anticipate many more adventures in June. Watch this space.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the family rivalry, with photos and video footage of sporting challenges fed back to staff each week, Gregory Brunton added.

You can catch up with this great work, showcased in St. Mary’s PS Draperstown's weekly Digital Newsletter posted on Twitter @StMarysBscreen and on the school's Facebook page.