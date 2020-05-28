Police renew an appeal for information about a car crash in Derry last year in which a young man was killed

Police have renewed an appeal for information about a car crash in Derry last year in which a young man was killed.

The body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was found in a burnt out car at Fairview Road on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

It was initially thought that the car had caught fire as a result of a collision.

However, a post-mortem showed that the teenager was not seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Police believe there were other people in the car who made off after the collision.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing and this is very much a live investigation, however, we would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help with our enquiries.

“The body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was found inside a red Mazda 6, which had crashed on the Fairview Road during the early hours of Saturday 1 June 2019.

"Initially it was believed that the car had caught fire as a result of the collision.

"However, the results from the post mortem examination subsequently told us that Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started. We believe that Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the vehicle.

“If you can cast your mind back and remember anything about Caoimhin’s movements, or those of the red Mazda 6, on the evening of Friday 31 May, then please get in touch.

"Any detail, no matter how small it might seem, could be invaluable.

"Contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”